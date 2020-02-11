Veru Inc (NASDAQ:VERU) Short Interest Up 109.0% in January

Veru Inc (NASDAQ:VERU) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 238,900 shares, a growth of 109.0% from the January 15th total of 114,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 306,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In related news, CEO Mitchell Shuster Steiner sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.27, for a total transaction of $56,750.00. 26.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VERU. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Veru in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Veru in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veru by 101.8% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 18,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 9,091 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Veru by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 6,695 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veru in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Institutional investors own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VERU. BidaskClub lowered shares of Veru from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veru from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Veru from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target (up from $4.50) on shares of Veru in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Veru presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.14.

Veru stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.26. The company had a trading volume of 321,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,268. The stock has a market cap of $272.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.67 and a beta of 0.50. Veru has a 1 year low of $1.18 and a 1 year high of $4.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.77 and a 200 day moving average of $2.51.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). The company had revenue of $8.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.26 million. Veru had a negative net margin of 37.79% and a negative return on equity of 34.96%. Equities analysts anticipate that Veru will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Veru

Veru Inc operates as an oncology and urology biopharmaceutical company. The company operates through two segments, Commercial, and Research and Development. It offers FC2 Female Condom for unintended pregnancy and sexually transmitted infections, including HIV/AIDS and the Zika virus; and PREBOOST benzocaine medicated individual wipes for the prevention of premature ejaculation.

