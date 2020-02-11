VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) Shares Bought by Wallington Asset Management LLC

Wallington Asset Management LLC grew its stake in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,486 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,634 shares during the quarter. VF makes up 3.6% of Wallington Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Wallington Asset Management LLC’s holdings in VF were worth $17,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in VF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in VF during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in VF in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000.

Shares of NYSE VFC traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.96. 2,011,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,029,229. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.12. VF Corp has a 52-week low of $76.77 and a 52-week high of $100.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $92.21 and its 200-day moving average is $88.18.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.02. VF had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 30.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. VF’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that VF Corp will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. VF’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.79%.

In other news, CEO Steven E. Rendle sold 155,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $14,220,194.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,603,988.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 16,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.14, for a total transaction of $1,543,000.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,344,303.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their target price on VF from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of VF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of VF in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of VF from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of VF from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. VF presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.31.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

