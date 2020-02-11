Victory Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VCTR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $217.65 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Victory Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VCTR) to report sales of $217.65 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Victory Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $216.60 million to $218.99 million. Victory Capital posted sales of $95.97 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 126.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Victory Capital will report full year sales of $610.54 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $607.00 million to $612.81 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $885.59 million, with estimates ranging from $873.80 million to $907.42 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Victory Capital.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VCTR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Victory Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Victory Capital in a report on Monday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Victory Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Victory Capital in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Victory Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

Shares of NASDAQ VCTR opened at $21.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.80. Victory Capital has a 1-year low of $10.76 and a 1-year high of $22.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.34.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 420.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,192 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 77,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 27,706 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Victory Capital by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Victory Capital by 72.9% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 58,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 24,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in Victory Capital in the fourth quarter worth $136,000. 15.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Victory Capital

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment management company in the United States. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, and distribution services through broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

