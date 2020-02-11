Vicus Capital Sells 16,933 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Vicus Capital lessened its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 34.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,869 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 16,933 shares during the period. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 280,882,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,523,998,000 after buying an additional 1,069,038 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 75,329 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,319,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth about $295,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 376,736 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,601,000 after acquiring an additional 23,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. 54.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on XOM. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Berenberg Bank set a $63.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Cfra cut their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.17.

In other news, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $668,338.65. Also, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $2,203,910.62. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 211,289 shares in the company, valued at $14,422,587.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

XOM traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.34. 672,530 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,624,860. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.29 and its 200 day moving average is $69.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.01. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $59.62 and a 52 week high of $83.49.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $67.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Read More: Hedge Funds Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.