VideoCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.37 Million (VID)

VideoCoin (CURRENCY:VID) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 11th. One VideoCoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0771 or 0.00000749 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including KuCoin, CoinExchange and Beaxy. Over the last week, VideoCoin has traded 8.8% higher against the US dollar. VideoCoin has a total market capitalization of $3.37 million and $504,206.00 worth of VideoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About VideoCoin

VideoCoin (CRYPTO:VID) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 15th, 2017. VideoCoin’s total supply is 265,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,741,904 tokens. VideoCoin’s official website is www.videocoin.io. VideoCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for VideoCoin is medium.com/videocoin.

VideoCoin Token Trading

VideoCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Beaxy, KuCoin and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VideoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VideoCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VideoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

