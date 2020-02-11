VIDY Hits Market Cap of $9.21 Million (VIDY)

VIDY (CURRENCY:VIDY) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 11th. One VIDY token can currently be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Bithumb Global, Hotbit and MXC. During the last week, VIDY has traded up 30.7% against the U.S. dollar. VIDY has a total market cap of $9.21 million and approximately $4.16 million worth of VIDY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get VIDY alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00045724 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $592.82 or 0.05773709 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00053659 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded down 34% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004983 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00024856 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.37 or 0.00120505 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003624 BTC.

VIDY Profile

VIDY (CRYPTO:VIDY) is a token. Its launch date was July 5th, 2018. VIDY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,012,749,873 tokens. The Reddit community for VIDY is /r/Vidy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for VIDY is vidy.com. The official message board for VIDY is medium.com/@vidycoin. VIDY’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

VIDY Token Trading

VIDY can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, MXC, Bithumb Global and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIDY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VIDY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VIDY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VIDY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.