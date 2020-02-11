Viking Therapeutics Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:VKTX)

Viking Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VKTX) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors acquired 4,091 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,671% compared to the average daily volume of 231 put options.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 3,261.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,001 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 7,763 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 162.8% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 9,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 6,001 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 64.1% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 19,207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Group USVI LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $172,000. 56.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ VKTX opened at $6.76 on Tuesday. Viking Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $6.10 and a fifty-two week high of $11.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.19. The company has a market capitalization of $483.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.48 and a beta of 2.35.

VKTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Svb Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Viking Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Viking Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.76.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat patients with non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol.

