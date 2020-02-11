Virgin Money UK (VMUK) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Virgin Money UK (LON: VMUK) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/29/2020 – Virgin Money UK had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

1/29/2020 – Virgin Money UK had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

1/28/2020 – Virgin Money UK had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a GBX 232 ($3.05) price target on the stock.

1/28/2020 – Virgin Money UK had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

1/21/2020 – Virgin Money UK had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

1/14/2020 – Virgin Money UK had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital. They now have a GBX 240 ($3.16) price target on the stock.

12/17/2019 – Virgin Money UK had its price target raised by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from GBX 166 ($2.18) to GBX 182 ($2.39). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/16/2019 – Virgin Money UK was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC to an “underweight” rating. They now have a GBX 165 ($2.17) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 145 ($1.91).

12/16/2019 – Virgin Money UK was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc to a “hold” rating.

Shares of VMUK traded up GBX 3.20 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 180.90 ($2.38). The stock had a trading volume of 2,365,262 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 178.92. Virgin Money UK PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 102.25 ($1.35) and a 52 week high of GBX 222.10 ($2.92).

In other Virgin Money UK news, insider Ian S. Smith sold 30,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 174 ($2.29), for a total value of £52,835.10 ($69,501.58).

Virgin Money UK PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides retail and business banking products and services to individuals and businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, B, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. It operates through SME Banking and Retail Banking segments. The SME Banking segment offers a range of banking products and services, including business current accounts; and secured and unsecured term loans, business overdrafts, and invoice and asset financing products and services.

