Virtu Financial LLC Buys 2,979 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,271 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,979 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 280,882,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,523,998,000 after buying an additional 1,069,038 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.3% in the third quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 75,329 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,319,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth $295,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 6.6% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 376,736 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,601,000 after acquiring an additional 23,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 6.3% in the third quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. 54.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on XOM. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday. Cfra reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup decreased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.17.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $668,338.65. Also, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $2,203,910.62. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 211,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,422,587.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded up $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.34. 672,530 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,624,860. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.29 and its 200-day moving average is $69.30. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $59.62 and a one year high of $83.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 5.41%. The business had revenue of $67.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.77%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

