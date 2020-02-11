Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Shares Bought by NBT Bank N A NY

NBT Bank N A NY boosted its position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 18.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,119 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares during the quarter. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Visa by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,791,138 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $21,483,952,000 after buying an additional 2,773,330 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 96,961 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $16,678,000 after acquiring an additional 3,807 shares during the last quarter. Well Done LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 3,880 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 11,004 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 20,870 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,650,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of V opened at $205.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $197.13 and a 200-day moving average of $183.52. The company has a market cap of $397.88 billion, a PE ratio of 37.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.91. Visa Inc has a one year low of $140.45 and a one year high of $210.13.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 43.15% and a net margin of 52.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.06%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Visa from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Visa from $213.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Compass Point assumed coverage on Visa in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Visa from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.04.

In other Visa news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 3,110 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.52, for a total transaction of $567,637.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 227,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,567,104.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.72, for a total transaction of $1,286,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,577,251.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,316 shares of company stock valued at $7,007,434. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

