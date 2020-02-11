Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Shares Bought by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,805 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of V. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. CXI Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp increased its position in Visa by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 279 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on V shares. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Monday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $205.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Visa from $213.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.04.

NYSE:V traded down $2.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $203.94. The stock had a trading volume of 10,230,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,678,600. Visa Inc has a 1-year low of $141.25 and a 1-year high of $210.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $397.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $183.52.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.46. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.60% and a return on equity of 43.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.06%.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.72, for a total transaction of $1,286,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,577,251.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 13,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total value of $2,400,586.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 254,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,183,026.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,316 shares of company stock worth $7,007,434. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

