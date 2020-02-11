VisionX (VNX) Price Hits $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

VisionX (CURRENCY:VNX) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. VisionX has a market capitalization of $268,718.00 and approximately $8,420.00 worth of VisionX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VisionX token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, LBank and Kucoin. During the last seven days, VisionX has traded up 51.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002712 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $358.45 or 0.03532989 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009831 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.53 or 0.00241799 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000711 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00036349 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.60 or 0.00134205 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002787 BTC.

VisionX Token Profile

VisionX’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,900,000,000 tokens. The official website for VisionX is www.visionx.org. The Reddit community for VisionX is /r/visionx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VisionX’s official Twitter account is @visionxglobal.

Buying and Selling VisionX

VisionX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, LBank and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VisionX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VisionX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VisionX using one of the exchanges listed above.

