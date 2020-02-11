Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC) Shares Bought by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC) by 45.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 92,898 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,089 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.33% of Visteon worth $8,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Visteon by 14.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,972 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in Visteon by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 70,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,819,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in Visteon by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,253 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Visteon by 107.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Visteon by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,617 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,013,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VC. Barclays upgraded shares of Visteon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Visteon from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $106.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Visteon from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Visteon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.46.

NYSE:VC opened at $80.25 on Tuesday. Visteon Corp has a twelve month low of $44.04 and a twelve month high of $105.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $85.75 and a 200-day moving average of $81.94.

Visteon Profile

Visteon Corporation is a global automotive supplier that designs, engineers and manufactures electronics products for original equipment vehicle manufacturer (OEM), including Ford, Mazda, Nissan/Renault, General Motors, Honda BMW and Daimler. The Company operates through Electronics segment. The Electronics segment provides vehicle cockpit electronics products to customers, including instrument clusters, information displays, infotainment, audio systems, telematics solutions and head up displays.

