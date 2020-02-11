Vitae (VITAE) Tops One Day Volume of $236,715.00

Vitae (CURRENCY:VITAE) traded up 16.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 11th. One Vitae coin can now be bought for $1.32 or 0.00013423 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Vitae has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. Vitae has a total market cap of $25.62 million and $236,715.00 worth of Vitae was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Vitae alerts:

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004134 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00004841 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000057 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 171.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Vitae

Vitae (CRYPTO:VITAE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 9th, 2018. Vitae’s total supply is 19,731,056 coins and its circulating supply is 19,471,178 coins. Vitae’s official Twitter account is @OfficialVitae and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Vitae is www.vitaetoken.io. The Reddit community for Vitae is /r/VitaeTeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Vitae

Vitae can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vitae directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vitae should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vitae using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vitae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vitae and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.