Vivint Solar Inc (NYSE:VSLR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Vivint Solar Inc (NYSE:VSLR) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.67.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VSLR. ValuEngine lowered shares of Vivint Solar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vivint Solar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th.

In related news, Director Todd R. Pedersen sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.37, for a total transaction of $637,000.00. Also, Director Todd R. Pedersen sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total transaction of $391,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,280,570 shares of company stock valued at $10,257,303 over the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC raised its position in Vivint Solar by 103.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 22,410 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in Vivint Solar by 978.5% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 815,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,922,000 after acquiring an additional 740,070 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Vivint Solar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $280,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Vivint Solar by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,528,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,477,000 after purchasing an additional 55,777 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vivint Solar by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 274,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 5,990 shares during the period. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE VSLR opened at $9.49 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.96 and a beta of 0.31. Vivint Solar has a 52-week low of $4.30 and a 52-week high of $9.82.

About Vivint Solar

Vivint Solar, Inc provides distributed solar energy primarily to residential customers in the United States. It owns and installs solar energy systems through long-term customer contracts. The company also sells photovoltaic installation products, as well as solar renewable energy certificates. As of December 31, 2018, it had an aggregate capacity of 1,060.9 megawatts covering approximately 154,600 homes.

