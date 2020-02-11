Vivo Capital Viii, Llc Sells 5,905 Shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CRNX) Stock

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CRNX) major shareholder Vivo Capital Viii, Llc sold 5,905 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $129,910.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Vivo Capital Viii, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 10th, Vivo Capital Viii, Llc sold 7,555 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total transaction of $161,677.00.

On Tuesday, February 4th, Vivo Capital Viii, Llc sold 13,460 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total transaction of $306,888.00.

On Friday, January 31st, Vivo Capital Viii, Llc sold 5,400 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total transaction of $117,180.00.

On Wednesday, January 29th, Vivo Capital Viii, Llc sold 13,920 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total transaction of $309,024.00.

Shares of CRNX traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,689. The stock has a market cap of $524.41 million, a PE ratio of -12.16 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 17.18, a quick ratio of 17.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52 week low of $14.33 and a 52 week high of $28.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.58.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.33 million. Research analysts anticipate that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.16 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 441.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 134.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 4,053 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 87.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 5,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $479,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is CRN00808, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of acromegaly.

