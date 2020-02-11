Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG Acquires 9,260 Shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG raised its holdings in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 20.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 55,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,260 shares during the quarter. Citigroup accounts for 2.9% of Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $4,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of C. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at $131,844,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Citigroup by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,823,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $464,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,033 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in Citigroup by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 3,193,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,370 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Citigroup by 21.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,720,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,143,000 after purchasing an additional 996,843 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,530,000. 76.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C stock traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.09. The stock had a trading volume of 9,435,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,398,483. The stock has a market cap of $171.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.61. Citigroup Inc has a 52-week low of $60.05 and a 52-week high of $83.11.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 18.75%. The business had revenue of $18.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup Inc will post 8.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 26.91%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Citigroup from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Citigroup from $77.50 to $84.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Citigroup from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.61.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

