Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG Boosts Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG increased its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 22.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,443 shares during the period. Waste Management accounts for 2.6% of Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $4,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WM. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its stake in Waste Management by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 2,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 308 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 72.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

In other Waste Management news, SVP Tara J. Hmmer sold 4,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.36, for a total value of $511,960.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,803,695.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 3,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.97, for a total value of $350,443.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 245,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,224,159.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,064 shares of company stock worth $1,006,361 in the last ninety days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WM has been the topic of several analyst reports. CIBC initiated coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America downgraded Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $125.00 target price on Waste Management and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Waste Management from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.23.

Waste Management stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $124.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,504,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,514,847. The company has a 50 day moving average of $118.51 and a 200-day moving average of $115.66. The stock has a market cap of $52.57 billion, a PE ratio of 30.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.86. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $97.22 and a one year high of $125.47.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Featured Story: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.