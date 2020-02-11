Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG Boosts Stock Position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG raised its stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 170.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,442 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,362 shares during the period. Visa makes up 2.0% of Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of V. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Visa by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,701 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Visa by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 35,430 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,094,000 after purchasing an additional 7,954 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Visa by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 55,570 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $9,559,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC increased its position in Visa by 108.5% during the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 17,838 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,352,000 after purchasing an additional 9,282 shares during the period. 81.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

V stock traded down $2.05 on Tuesday, reaching $203.94. The company had a trading volume of 10,230,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,678,600. Visa Inc has a 1 year low of $141.25 and a 1 year high of $210.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $197.13 and its 200 day moving average is $183.52. The company has a market cap of $397.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.22, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.91.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46. Visa had a return on equity of 43.15% and a net margin of 52.60%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Visa’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

V has been the topic of a number of research reports. Macquarie initiated coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Visa from $213.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. KeyCorp upped their price target on Visa from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Moffett Nathanson upped their price target on Visa from to in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Visa from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.04.

In other Visa news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 13,206 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total transaction of $2,400,586.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 254,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,183,026.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $1,428,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,210,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,316 shares of company stock worth $7,007,434. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

