Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG Buys 22,304 Shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG increased its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 1,007.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,519 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,304 shares during the period. Nike makes up approximately 1.6% of Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG’s holdings in Nike were worth $2,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Nike by 2.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,672,220 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $7,360,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883,150 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Nike by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,393,767 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $546,443,000 after acquiring an additional 128,067 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Nike by 1.0% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,797,867 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $450,616,000 after acquiring an additional 45,829 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Nike by 19.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,874,539 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $269,977,000 after acquiring an additional 477,518 shares during the period. Finally, Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt lifted its stake in Nike by 1.5% in the third quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 2,360,000 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $221,604,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Nike news, CEO Mark G. Parker sold 165,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $15,435,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,046,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,407,042. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $2,828,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 436,916 shares of company stock worth $43,122,614 in the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NKE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Nike from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $112.00 price objective on Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.54.

Nike stock remained flat at $$100.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,871,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,839,363. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.62. The company has a market capitalization of $154.87 billion, a PE ratio of 34.97, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Nike Inc has a 12 month low of $77.07 and a 12 month high of $105.62.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $10.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.09 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 50.03% and a net margin of 11.21%. Nike’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. Analysts expect that Nike Inc will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

