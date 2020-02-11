Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG Buys 4,382 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 25.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,733 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,382 shares during the quarter. Constellation Brands makes up about 2.7% of Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $4,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,469,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,376,000 after acquiring an additional 124,090 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $116,421,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 610,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,927,000 after acquiring an additional 9,566 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 587,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,813,000 after acquiring an additional 56,088 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 536,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,800,000 after acquiring an additional 78,969 shares during the period. 72.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

In other news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 4,056 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $790,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,591 shares in the company, valued at $1,675,245. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David Eric Klein sold 36,488 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.48, for a total transaction of $7,132,674.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,870,882.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE STZ traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $199.94. The company had a trading volume of 994,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,397,880. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.41. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $163.52 and a 1-year high of $214.48. The company has a market cap of $38.39 billion, a PE ratio of 48.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $191.01 and a 200-day moving average of $193.56.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.30. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.37 earnings per share. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.02%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on STZ. ValuEngine lowered Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Constellation Brands from $197.00 to $196.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from to in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Constellation Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.61.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.