Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG Cuts Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC)

Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG reduced its position in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 33.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 9,881 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,398,616 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,151,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,901 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 77.8% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,807,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $778,559,000 after purchasing an additional 5,604,647 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 8,399.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,380,729 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $266,129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,329,186 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,119,533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $127,702,000 after purchasing an additional 57,342 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,565,919 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $94,347,000 after purchasing an additional 10,597 shares during the period. 76.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MPC has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Cfra downgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.45.

NYSE:MPC traded up $1.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.76. The stock had a trading volume of 6,780,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,211,731. The company has a market capitalization of $36.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.72. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 1-year low of $43.96 and a 1-year high of $69.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $31.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.07 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 2.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. This is an increase from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.91%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

