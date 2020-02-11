Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG Cuts Stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG reduced its stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 21.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,278 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for approximately 2.1% of Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in AbbVie by 5.2% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.8% during the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 11,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.5% during the third quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 44,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,390,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 33.2% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 63.1% during the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 47,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after purchasing an additional 18,478 shares during the period. 70.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AbbVie stock traded up $1.25 on Tuesday, hitting $96.00. 10,679,564 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,684,795. The firm has a market cap of $136.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.70. AbbVie Inc has a 1 year low of $62.66 and a 1 year high of $97.08.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.68 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 162.37% and a net margin of 23.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ABBV. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on AbbVie from to and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup increased their price objective on AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Bank of America lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on AbbVie from $96.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.51.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

