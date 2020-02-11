Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG Grows Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 20.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,955 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for 3.0% of Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $4,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 11.3% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 104,069 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 10,569 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 98 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on TMO. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $365.00 target price (up from $330.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $350.00 to $345.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $342.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.20.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $3.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $337.78. 1,808,414 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,451,479. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.91. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $245.26 and a fifty-two week high of $342.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.84, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $328.70 and its 200-day moving average is $302.39.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.01. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The company had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 13.61 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, November 8th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 4,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.32, for a total transaction of $1,465,531.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,188,746.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

