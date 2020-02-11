Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG Grows Stock Position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL)

Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 34,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,041 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG owned about 0.12% of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF worth $1,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bell Rock Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 77.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWL traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.97. The stock had a trading volume of 734,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 826,990. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a 12-month low of $33.19 and a 12-month high of $42.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.72.

About iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

