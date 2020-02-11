Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG Has $4.30 Million Holdings in Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV)

Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG grew its holdings in Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) by 26.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,817 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,861 shares during the period. Iqvia accounts for approximately 2.8% of Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG’s holdings in Iqvia were worth $4,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Iqvia by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,436,830 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,161,986,000 after buying an additional 1,146,138 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Iqvia by 112.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,346,378 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $208,027,000 after buying an additional 712,968 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Iqvia by 2,298.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 618,776 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $95,607,000 after buying an additional 592,976 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Iqvia by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,338,578 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,096,237,000 after buying an additional 559,040 shares during the period. Finally, Third Point LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Iqvia by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $298,760,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares during the period. 89.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on IQV shares. Cfra raised shares of Iqvia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Iqvia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iqvia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Iqvia in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Iqvia in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.16.

Shares of Iqvia stock traded up $1.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $161.70. 1,582,585 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,213,803. The company has a market cap of $30.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.62. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $128.90 and a fifty-two week high of $164.13.

In other Iqvia news, CFO Michael R. Mcdonnell sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.07, for a total transaction of $1,860,840.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,227,735.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Evanisko sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.76, for a total transaction of $1,004,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,830,215 in the last quarter. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

