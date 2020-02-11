Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG Has $4.35 Million Holdings in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL)

Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG increased its position in shares of Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 38.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 15,370 shares during the period. Xylem accounts for approximately 2.8% of Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG’s holdings in Xylem were worth $4,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XYL. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 525,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,453,000 after buying an additional 51,364 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 63,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 365,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,810,000 after purchasing an additional 10,445 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 36,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,897,000 after purchasing an additional 4,995 shares during the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Xylem news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 4,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.26, for a total transaction of $323,380.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,095,158.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth Napolitano sold 1,140 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total transaction of $92,089.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,422,487.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,220 shares of company stock worth $790,920. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XYL traded up $1.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.24. 1,508,417 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,325,276. Xylem Inc has a 12 month low of $71.99 and a 12 month high of $87.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.46 and a 200 day moving average of $78.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a PE ratio of 39.48, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.11.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. Xylem had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 18.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. This is a positive change from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.79%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $82.00 target price (up previously from $78.00) on shares of Xylem in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Xylem in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.50.

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

