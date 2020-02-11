Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG Purchases 3,814 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG increased its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 19.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,083 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 3,814 shares during the period. Honeywell International accounts for approximately 2.7% of Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 2,090 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 282 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 5,203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,090 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Bankshares Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 6,025 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 75.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HON shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $197.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $186.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.00.

NYSE:HON traded up $2.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $179.15. 2,948,547 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,674,916. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $148.96 and a fifty-two week high of $184.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.10.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current year.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

