Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG Raises Stock Position in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR)

Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG grew its holdings in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 1,354.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,157 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141,697 shares during the quarter. Kroger makes up approximately 2.9% of Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG’s holdings in Kroger were worth $4,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kroger during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kroger during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. 79.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on KR shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Kroger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research note on Monday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Kroger from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 target price (up from $27.00) on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kroger in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kroger currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.74.

In related news, SVP Mark C. Tuffin sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.44, for a total value of $73,944.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 188,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,355,394.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KR stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.44. 4,096,239 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,272,423. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.94. Kroger Co has a one year low of $20.70 and a one year high of $29.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.68.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). Kroger had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 1.31%. The company had revenue of $27.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kroger Co will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.33%.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

