Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG decreased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,125 shares during the quarter. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 104.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,309.1% in the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $57,000.

Shares of NASDAQ TLT traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $144.10. 7,783,162 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,805,138. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $118.64 and a 1 year high of $148.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $140.14 and a 200 day moving average of $140.35.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.242 per share. This is a boost from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

