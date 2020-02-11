Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) PT Lowered to $70.00

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $71.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.47% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on VOYA. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Voya Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Voya Financial to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $77.00 price target (up previously from $72.00) on shares of Voya Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Voya Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Voya Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.67.

NYSE VOYA opened at $62.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.22 and a 200 day moving average of $56.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Voya Financial has a twelve month low of $47.61 and a twelve month high of $63.37.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The asset manager reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $276.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.00 million. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 5.77%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Voya Financial will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Voya Financial during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Voya Financial by 387.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 483 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its holdings in Voya Financial by 366.7% in the 4th quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 560 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Voya Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in Voya Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Retirement, Investment Management, Employee Benefits, and Individual Life. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

