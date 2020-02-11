VTB Capital Downgrades Gazprom PAO (EDR) (OTCMKTS:OGZPY) to Sell

Gazprom PAO (EDR) (OTCMKTS:OGZPY) was downgraded by equities researchers at VTB Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

OGZPY has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Gazprom PAO (EDR) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Gazprom PAO (EDR) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Gazprom PAO (EDR) has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.50.

Gazprom PAO (EDR) stock opened at $7.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.48. Gazprom PAO has a fifty-two week low of $4.47 and a fifty-two week high of $8.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Gazprom PAO (EDR) Company Profile

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom, an energy company, engages in the geological exploration, production, processing, storage, transportation, and sale of gas, gas condensates, and oil in Russia and internationally. The company operates through Production of Gas, Transportation, Distribution of Gas, Gas Storage, Production of Crude Oil and Gas Condensate, Refining, and Electric and Heat Energy Generation and Sales segments.

