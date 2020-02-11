Vulcan Materials (VMC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.15 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of VMC stock opened at $147.12 on Tuesday. Vulcan Materials has a 12-month low of $103.47 and a 12-month high of $152.49. The company has a market capitalization of $19.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $142.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

VMC has been the subject of several analyst reports. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Bank of America raised shares of Vulcan Materials from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $157.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vulcan Materials presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.76.

In other Vulcan Materials news, insider Fehlberg Barry 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. Also, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.64, for a total transaction of $90,431.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.