W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) Shares Bought by Wallington Asset Management LLC

Wallington Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,810 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,170 shares during the quarter. W. R. Berkley accounts for about 2.4% of Wallington Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Wallington Asset Management LLC owned 0.09% of W. R. Berkley worth $11,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its position in W. R. Berkley by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 4,094 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 745 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV boosted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 5,542 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQ Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC now owns 4,485 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. 69.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on WRB. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $68.26 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Buckingham Research raised W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on W. R. Berkley from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. W. R. Berkley presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

WRB traded up $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 771,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 758,269. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.50. W. R. Berkley Corp has a 1 year low of $53.49 and a 1 year high of $79.41. The company has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.61.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.01). W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. W. R. Berkley’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Corp will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

