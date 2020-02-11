Wah Fu Education Group Ltd (NASDAQ:WAFU) Short Interest Update

Wah Fu Education Group Ltd (NASDAQ:WAFU) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 114,000 shares, a growth of 2,275.0% from the January 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 241,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 9.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of WAFU traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.29. 7,683 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 371,460. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.39. Wah Fu Education Group has a 12 month low of $1.17 and a 12 month high of $6.24.

Wah Fu Education Group Company Profile

Wah Fu Education Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online exam preparation services and related technology solutions in China. It operates in two segments, Online Education Services; and Technological Development and Operation Services. The Online Education Services segment offers online education platforms to institutions, such as universities and training institutions, and online course development service companies.

