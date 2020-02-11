Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Sold by Lafayette Investments Inc.

Lafayette Investments Inc. decreased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 101,747 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 4,930 shares during the period. Walgreens Boots Alliance comprises approximately 2.1% of Lafayette Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $5,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WBA. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 360.0% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 460 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 79.0% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 716 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. 60.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WBA. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Pivotal Research cut their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.94.

Shares of NASDAQ WBA traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.37. The company had a trading volume of 336,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,574,971. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $47.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.37. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 1-year low of $49.03 and a 1-year high of $74.94.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.03). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 2.69%. The company had revenue of $34.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.458 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.55%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

