Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Sold by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. lessened its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,398 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 7,515 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $2,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,664,748 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,581,027,000 after purchasing an additional 338,005 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.4% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,106,086 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $171,798,000 after buying an additional 212,891 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,958,139 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $99,571,000 after buying an additional 7,817 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 21.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,951,028 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $107,911,000 after buying an additional 348,718 shares during the period. Finally, Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.3% during the third quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 1,831,810 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $101,317,000 after buying an additional 23,111 shares during the period. 60.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WBA has been the subject of several research reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Pivotal Research cut their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. BidaskClub cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. Walgreens Boots Alliance has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA opened at $53.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.92. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 1-year low of $49.03 and a 1-year high of $74.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $34.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.45 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 2.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.458 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.55%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

