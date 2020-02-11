Wallington Asset Management LLC Acquires 2,428 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Wallington Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,672 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,428 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for approximately 3.7% of Wallington Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Wallington Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $17,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. CXI Advisors acquired a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Visa during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in Visa by 40.2% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 279 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.72, for a total transaction of $1,286,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,577,251.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 3,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.52, for a total value of $567,637.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 227,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,567,104.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,316 shares of company stock valued at $7,007,434 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

V stock traded down $2.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $203.94. 10,230,578 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,678,600. Visa Inc has a 12 month low of $141.25 and a 12 month high of $210.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $397.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.52.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46. Visa had a net margin of 52.60% and a return on equity of 43.15%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.06%.

V has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Macquarie initiated coverage on Visa in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $251.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Visa from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $210.00 price target on Visa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.04.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.