Wallington Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Wallington Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the quarter. American Tower makes up approximately 3.7% of Wallington Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Wallington Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $17,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter worth about $109,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in American Tower by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 170,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,217,000 after acquiring an additional 7,944 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in American Tower by 187.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in American Tower in the fourth quarter worth about $689,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in American Tower by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 900,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $207,034,000 after purchasing an additional 33,755 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $204.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Cowen upped their price target on American Tower from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price objective (up previously from $216.00) on shares of American Tower in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on American Tower from $242.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.36.

Shares of NYSE:AMT traded up $10.58 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $254.27. 3,231,278 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,521,638. The stock has a market cap of $105.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $232.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $222.29. American Tower Corp has a 52-week low of $171.71 and a 52-week high of $258.62.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a $1.01 dividend. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 50.56%.

In other American Tower news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total transaction of $682,680.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,142,400.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 313 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.56, for a total value of $71,539.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,279,328.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,574 shares of company stock valued at $1,043,846. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

