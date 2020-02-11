Wallington Asset Management LLC Has $1.75 Million Holdings in Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI)

Wallington Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,160 shares during the period. Wallington Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $1,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BKI. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Black Knight by 78.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Security National Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Black Knight in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Black Knight by 179.5% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Black Knight in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Black Knight by 58.5% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. 89.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Black Knight alerts:

BKI stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.83. The stock had a trading volume of 475,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,035,752. The firm has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Black Knight Inc has a 1-year low of $49.03 and a 1-year high of $69.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.89.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. KCG Holdings, Inc. Class A downgraded Black Knight from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Compass Point cut Black Knight from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Black Knight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Knight Equity downgraded Black Knight from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Black Knight from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Black Knight has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.42.

Black Knight Company Profile

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions to the mortgage and consumer loan, real estate, and capital market verticals in the United States. Its Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans that automates various areas of loan servicing; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors by automating billing and invoice process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

Recommended Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI).

Receive News & Ratings for Black Knight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Knight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.