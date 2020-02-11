Wallington Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Wallington Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 217,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises about 3.9% of Wallington Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Wallington Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $18,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 4,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 27,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 8,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.29. 3,385,143 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,209,677. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $72.82 and a 52-week high of $85.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.00.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

