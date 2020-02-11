Wallington Asset Management LLC Invests $2.67 Million in Roche Holdings AG Basel ADR (OTCMKTS:RHHBY)

Wallington Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel ADR (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 65,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,674,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel by 2.2% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,622,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,922,000 after acquiring an additional 122,866 shares in the last quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY raised its stake in Roche Holdings AG Basel by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 1,570,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,245,000 after purchasing an additional 8,976 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Roche Holdings AG Basel by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 766,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Roche Holdings AG Basel by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 356,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,498,000 after purchasing an additional 10,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Roche Holdings AG Basel by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 307,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,472,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RHHBY traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.43. 665,967 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,181,747. Roche Holdings AG Basel ADR has a 52-week low of $31.81 and a 52-week high of $44.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.48. The firm has a market cap of $297.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.50.

RHHBY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Cowen assumed coverage on Roche Holdings AG Basel in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.

Roche Holding AG engages in the diagnostics and prescription pharmaceuticals businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products for treating anaemia, anticoagulation therapy, bone, cardiovascular, central nervous system, chlamydia, coagulation, dermatology, diabetes, gonorrhea, gout, hemostasis disorders, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, HPV, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, kidney and urogenital tract, leukemia, lipid and liver disorders, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, obesity, occult blood testing, ophthalmology, osteoporosis, pancreatitis, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, sepsis, sexually transmitted infections, skin cancer, transplantation, tuberculosis, urinary tract infections, and West Nile virus and infectious diseases.

