Wallington Asset Management LLC Purchases 3,880 Shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Wallington Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 286,014 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies accounts for about 3.7% of Wallington Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Wallington Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $17,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,057,292 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $4,815,108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,274,627 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 1,632.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,122,790 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $62,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,972 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 1,094.9% during the 3rd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 960,155 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $53,518,000 after purchasing an additional 879,798 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 139.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,358,915 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $75,746,000 after purchasing an additional 790,787 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $46,654,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.92% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on TJX. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners raised their target price on TJX Companies to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. TJX Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.67.

NYSE:TJX traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.46. 4,489,897 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,430,368. The company has a market capitalization of $73.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. TJX Companies Inc has a one year low of $49.02 and a one year high of $63.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.01.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.63% and a net margin of 7.70%. The firm had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.60%.

In other TJX Companies news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 74,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total value of $4,496,564.10. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 330,679 shares in the company, valued at $20,022,613.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 127,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total transaction of $7,686,132.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 575,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,776,827.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.