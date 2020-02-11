Wallington Asset Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Wallington Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 55,650 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $6,665,000. Lowe’s Companies comprises approximately 1.4% of Wallington Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth about $26,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 334.4% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 265 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 238.3% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 364 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $114.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.88.

LOW traded up $1.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $123.03. 2,316,229 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,479,280. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.55, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.30. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $91.60 and a one year high of $123.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $17.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 146.62% and a net margin of 4.11%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

