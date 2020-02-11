Wallington Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG)

Wallington Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,630 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,590 shares during the period. Wallington Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $3,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 567,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,448,000 after purchasing an additional 15,663 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the second quarter worth $206,000. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 24.0% in the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 12,486 shares of the bank’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,418 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 10.6% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 48,912 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 4,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CFG. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a price objective (up previously from ) on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.05.

Citizens Financial Group stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,716,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,019,037. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.90. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a 12 month low of $31.30 and a 12 month high of $41.29. The company has a market capitalization of $16.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.51.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 22.20%. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This is a boost from Citizens Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 40.63%.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

