Wallington Asset Management LLC Sells 1,375 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Wallington Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,462 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,375 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for approximately 3.8% of Wallington Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Wallington Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $18,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $353,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,564 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 28,073 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,131,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 21,377 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,668,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Grove Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC now owns 50,757 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $11,084,000 after buying an additional 19,340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HD traded up $1.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $241.64. The stock had a trading volume of 2,692,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,170,805. The company has a market capitalization of $258.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $226.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.74. Home Depot Inc has a twelve month low of $179.52 and a twelve month high of $240.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53. The company had revenue of $27.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.51 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.01% and a negative return on equity of 721.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total value of $2,772,543.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,335 shares in the company, valued at $5,627,789.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total value of $23,968,980.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,641,068.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 126,552 shares of company stock valued at $26,765,281 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Home Depot from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Gordon Haskett lowered Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target (down from $255.00) on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.65.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

