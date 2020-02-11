Walmart (WMT) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 18th. Analysts expect Walmart to post earnings of $1.44 per share for the quarter.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $126.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.08 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Walmart to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE WMT opened at $115.25 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $116.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.52. The stock has a market cap of $330.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.36. Walmart has a fifty-two week low of $95.64 and a fifty-two week high of $125.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.81.

In other Walmart news, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total value of $989,443.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 216,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,846,039.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.91, for a total transaction of $9,852,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,783,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $322,629,689.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 178,300 shares of company stock valued at $21,090,243. 50.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $138.00 target price (up previously from $128.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Walmart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.51.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

