Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Shares Bought by Pecaut & CO.

Pecaut & CO. grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 304.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,504 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,704 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for 2.5% of Pecaut & CO.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Pecaut & CO.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in Walt Disney by 1,052.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 25,999 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after buying an additional 23,744 shares during the last quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 103.6% in the 3rd quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. now owns 140,100 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $18,258,000 after buying an additional 71,300 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,620,674 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $341,526,000 after buying an additional 11,718 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 69.6% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 47,347 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $6,170,000 after buying an additional 19,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,169,044 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $412,990,000 after buying an additional 8,002 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

DIS stock traded down $1.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $140.89. The company had a trading volume of 7,215,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,556,638. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Walt Disney Co has a 52 week low of $107.32 and a 52 week high of $153.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $143.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.52. The stock has a market cap of $257.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.00.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.50%.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.16, for a total value of $608,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,550,644.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.32, for a total value of $162,854.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,040,086.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,258 shares of company stock worth $2,121,940 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DIS. Consumer Edge began coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Walt Disney has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.36.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

