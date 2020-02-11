Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC reduced its stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 796,090 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 11,664 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises 5.8% of Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $115,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 96.8% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 244 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 601.8% during the 4th quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 400 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $142.59 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.00. Walt Disney Co has a 12 month low of $107.32 and a 12 month high of $153.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.84 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.81%. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.50%.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.16, for a total value of $608,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,550,644.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.32, for a total value of $162,854.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,040,086.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,258 shares of company stock worth $2,121,940 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target (up previously from $175.00) on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $163.00 price target on Walt Disney and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Cowen boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.36.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

