Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ cut its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 27.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,570 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 28,107 shares during the quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $10,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DIS. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 96.8% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 244 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Price Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 601.8% in the 4th quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 400 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS opened at $142.59 on Tuesday. Walt Disney Co has a fifty-two week low of $107.32 and a fifty-two week high of $153.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $143.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.52. The company has a market cap of $254.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is currently 30.50%.

In related news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 3,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.14, for a total transaction of $454,056.98. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,250,878.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total transaction of $596,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,479 shares in the company, valued at $5,435,371. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,258 shares of company stock worth $2,121,940. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DIS. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from to in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.36.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

